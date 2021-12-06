LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland through Tuesday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
The ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning was extended for an 11th consecutive day and will now be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.
#CheckBeforeYouBurn EXTENSION: Monday, December 6th – Tuesday, December 7th are No-Burn Days: https://t.co/Y158Op74tv
Find out more about our No-Burn program at https://t.co/Q46dBQwAzI and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/lyxsiZyT4O pic.twitter.com/FKzxAGtArl
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) December 6, 2021
Those in mountain communities above 3,000 feet or the high desert are exempt for the order along with homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.
Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not included in the order, the SCAQMD said.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.
