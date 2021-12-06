LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating an attack in Brentwood which left a man wounded.
The incident occurred in the area of the Hotel Angeleno on Church Lane, near Sunset Boulevard at 3:50 a.m.
Los Angeles police initially responded to a report of a shooting, but officers arrived on scene to discover that a man had in fact not been shot, but had suffered a head injury in an attack.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police had initially reported that the man suffered a gunshot wound, but later corrected that.
Video from the scene showed the shattered glass doors of the hotel's lobby. It's unclear if the attack occurred inside or outside the hotel.
There was no suspect information. Police are investigating the attack as a possible robbery.