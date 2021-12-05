LAX (CBSLA) – International travelers going through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will face new COVID-19 protocols arriving into LAX due to the rise of the Omicron variant.
Beginning Monday, all inbound international travelers must test negative for coronavirus within one day of departure.
The new rule applies to all passengers two years or older who are traveling into the United States.
Ultimately, the new stricter rules are aimed at combatting growing concern over the new Omicron variant that is now in California and several other states.
Some travelers are struggling to keep up with the new changes.
"If we could get everybody on the same schedule instead of everything being different for every country it would make it a little easier," Darryl Roberts, an international traveler, said.
There is currently no requirement for post arrival testing or quarantine. But LAX is offering a rapid test for all international arrivals.