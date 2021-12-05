HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities Saturday said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a gas station in Highland Park.
The crash unfolded in the 100 block of N. Avenue 52 at a Chevron station just after 11 p.m., according to police.
Two pedestrians were struck and suffered multiple injuries.
The driver of a mangled car was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI as a result of allegedly causing injuries.
No further details were available. The incident remains under investigation.