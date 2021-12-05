VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the burglary of a business in Ventura County.
The incident unfolded Sunday in the 900 block of E. Main Street in Santa Paula.
It was there that authorities patrolling the area responded after hearing a window shatter.
When they arrived, they located a smashed window and saw a male removing items from the store.
Soon after, the suspect fled from officers on foot. He was detained without incident after a foot pursuit.
The suspect was identified as a juvenile from Santa Paula. He has since been transported to the Ventura County Juvenile Hall.