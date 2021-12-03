LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of “The Conners” — formerly known as “Roseanne” — have the chance to bid on furniture used in the show with proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.
READ MORE: CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Kicks Off For 2021
After John Goodman’s character Dan got remarried to Louise, played by Katey Sagal, he agreed to part with some furniture dating back to his marriage to former series star Roseanne Barr.
The items being moved out of the Conner house will go up for auction to raise money for the charity.
The items include an afghan, dresser, headboard and two wooden nightstands.READ MORE: Armed Suspects Posing As Police Follow Residents Home In Violent Robbery
The items are being sold together in a single package, and will be accompanied by a script signed by the cast of “The Conners.” They will also include a certificate of authenticity.
The auction package has an estimated value of $5,000. Bidding will close on Dec. 17.
Full details are available at www.charitybuzz.com/theconners.MORE NEWS: UCLA Basketball Game At Washington Canceled Due To COVID In Husky Program
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)