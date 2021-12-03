LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a child, Paul Daniels developed a love for drawing iconic athletes and musicians, like Michael Jordan, Tupac and Biggie.
After high school, though, his dreams of becoming an artist were postponed for a career in real estate and marketing.
However, in his mid-30s, he decided to go back to his childhood dream.
He boasts a long list of clients like Sylvester Stallone and Swiss Beatz. His creative and gifted work has been featured at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Muhammad Ali Center, Sports Museum of Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium and Staples Center.
DeMarco Morgan has his story in the player above.