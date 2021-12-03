LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California ranks among having some of the deadliest freeways in the United States, according to an insurance comparison website.

The Zebra reports that it analyzed data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assess the most-at-risk roads based on the number of deaths in vehicle crashes.

Interstate 5, which runs through several major California cities including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, ranked No. 3 out of the 10 “most dangerous roads in the U.S

The Zebra found that California contains portions of four of the deadliest U.S. interstates, spanning from Northern California to Southern California: I-5, I-15, I-40, and I-80.

Interstate 95, which goes through major cities like New York, Baltimore, Boston, Jacksonville, Florida and Miami, Florida, was found to the most dangerous highway in the U.S.

Here are some tips for keeping safe on the freeways as you travel for errands, work and holiday plans:

1. Follow the speed limit

It’s tempting to speed up beyond the speed limit, but it’s important to remember that if a hazard arises, it’ll make it harder to come to a complete stop. Also, watch out for weather conditions that could require a considerable slowdown.

2. Avoid distractions

There are plenty of things that can put a strain on your ability to stay alert while driving, but fight the urge. It is wiser to keep your undivided attention on the road and avoid distracting behaviors and activities such as eating or drinking, noisy passengers, or electronic devices.

3. Get plenty of sleep

Studies have shown that excessive time without sleep is comparable to drunk driving. Make sure you’re properly rested before getting behind the wheel to ensure the safety or you, your passengers and others on the road.