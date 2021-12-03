LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles held its annual Community Leaders Hanukkah Candle Lighting at Grand Park Friday morning.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rabbi Noah Farkas, the incoming president of The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, and Capri Maddox, executive director of the Los Angeles Civil Rights Department, spoke at the 9 a.m. ceremony.
Proud to join @JFedLA, Supervisor @KathrynBarger, councilmembers & faith leaders to light the menorah for Hanukkah & stand up against antisemitism & all forms of hate.
L.A. will always be a city of belonging. If you see hate, report it to @MyLA311.#ShineALight #LAForALL pic.twitter.com/eDwQg8GCRY
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2021
“L.A. will always be a city of belonging. If you see hate, report it to @MyLA311.”
County Assessor Jeffrey Prang, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Controller Ron Galperin, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and City Councilmen Bob Blumenfield, Mike Bonin, Paul Koretz, Paul Krekorian and John Lee and Councilwoman Nithya Raman were in attendance to help light candles.
