LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place.

Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt, Beverly Hills police said.

“I’ve spent the day numbed and in shock,” Winfrey wrote Wednesday evening in a social media post. “I can only imagine how the Avant family feels. Jacqueline Avant was the classiest, kindest, and most calming presence. The fact that this has happened, her being shot and killed in her own home, after giving, sharing, and caring for 81 years has shaken the laws of the universe. The world is upside down. And deeply in need of some love today.”

No suspects have been arrested in the killing.

Avant is also the mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence Avant, known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” has worked with the likes of Louis Armstrong, the SOS Band, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface.

The couple were married for 54 years.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also responded to the shooting Wednesday, writing: “Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion. This is the saddest day in our lives. Jackie was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She had a beautiful soul, kind heart, & always had a kind word for everybody. She was quiet, yet powerful, & very smart. We are crying for Clarence, Nicole, & Alex’s loss. Our thoughts & prayers go out to the entire family.”