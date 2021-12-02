LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Laker LeBron James was cleared to play after being placed on health and safety protocol on Nov. 3o.
James was placed back on the active roster after he received two negative PCR tests clearing the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.
"Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols," NBA officials said in a statement."
“In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-2020 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments,” officials said in a statement. “As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, which one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”
James will be eligible to play during the Lakers' next game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Dec. 3.
James has played 11 out of the Lakers’ 23 games. He has averaged 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021