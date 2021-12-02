LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Feeling nostalgic for “Happy Days?” A treasure trove of memorabilia from veteran actor and bestselling children’s author Henry Winkler is set to go on the auction block next week.
READ MORE: Eddie Mekka, Star Of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies At 69
Winkler, 76, may be a beloved actor known for playing “The Fonz” in “Happy Days,” and a host of other memorable roles in films and TV shows such as “The Waterboy,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Numb3rs,” and “Barry” – but during the pandemic, he was just like rest of us, cleaning out his stuff during pandemic lockdowns.
But unlike the rest of us, Winkler discovered 27 boxes chock full of memorabilia spanning 40 years of his remarkable career.READ MORE: Man Arrested In FBI Raid On Northridge Home In Hospice Fraud Case
“Two hundred T-shirts that go back 40 years of every show I’ve either produced, directed, acted in, every talk show I ever did,” he said. “It just goes on from there.”
Several of those items includes items worn by his iconic character, Fonzie. A complete “Fonz” outfit – including that famous brown leather jacket – is expected to fetch up to $70,000, while the character’s Triumph motorbike could sell for as much as $120,000.MORE NEWS: Reporter’s Notebook: Suzanne Marques At The White House To Interview First Lady Jill Biden
The auction is on Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles and proceeds will go toward the nonprofit, This is About Humanity, which was co-founded by his daughter Zoe Winkler to help care for children who have been separated from their parents at the border.