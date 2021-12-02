CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — An explosion in an underground electrical vault rocked a North Hollywood apartment building Thursday morning.

The explosion was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Farmdale, right alongside a 37-unit apartment complex.

No fire was reported, and no injuries have been reported, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey. However, the explosion damaged the building, breaking windows and apparently sending a manhole cover flying into the second floor.

LADWP and the city Department of Building and Safety crews are en route to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.