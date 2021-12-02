LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Customs agents recently seized 13,586 counterfeit designer products arriving at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport in a cargo shipment from China.
On Nov. 9, agents found handbags, tote bags, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, shirts and pants with multiple registered and recorded trademarks, such as Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, YSL and Louis Vuitton in a shipment, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.READ MORE: BREAKING: First Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In LA County
If genuine, the items would have a combined estimated retail price of $30,437,775, CBP said.READ MORE: Judge Mulls LA Firefighters' Union Bid For Injunction Against Vaccine Mandate
“CBP commits substantial law enforcement resources to keep counterfeit and pirated goods out of U.S. supply chains, markets and streets,” Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, CBP officers remain vigilant, committed, and focused on disrupting these smuggling operations.”MORE NEWS: Exclusive: 3 Women Claim Janitor At Orange County Courthouse Took Pictures Of Them Inside Restroom
Last year, CBP seized 26,503 shipments nationwide containing counterfeit goods estimated to be worth nearly $1.3 billion had they been genuine.