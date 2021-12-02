CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police in Culver City need help identifying a man who robbed someone waiting at a bus transfer station at gunpoint.
READ MORE: Reporter's Notebook: Suzanne Marques At The White House To Interview First Lady Jill Biden
The robbery, which was caught on surveillance video, happened at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the Culver City Bus Station, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.
Video shows black Mercedes sedan drive up to a person waiting on a bus bench alone. The passenger gets out and speaks to the person on the bench for a moment, then grabs the backpack the person is wearing.
The backpack's owner tried to hold on to it. After a struggle that included the passenger taking out a gun and threatening the backpack's owner, the passenger got back in the car and it drove off.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects involved can contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6391 or send an email to tips@CulverCity.org.