LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Board of Public Works announced the approval of 14 neighborhood beautification projects to be funded through the Beautify LA Grant, also known as the KLAB Community Beautification Grant.
The Beautify LA Grant was created to assist community projects with the intention of enhancing areas of Los Angeles that may appear downtrodden, dirty or plain.READ MORE: Costa Mesa Woman Ekatarina Zharkova Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 In Retail Items
Each of the grants totals $2,500, of which finalists who received the grants must match up to 25 percent, or $625, through outside funds, volunteer time, discounts or donations of professional services or materials and supplies.
A statement from Paul Racs, director of The Office of Community Beautification, stated:
“Through the Beautify LA Grant, we connected with many local groups and have shared resources with all applicants to help move their project ideas forward. We hope this encourages even more people to improve their communities.”
The 14 winners were selected from a pool of 52 entrants, 26 of which were invited to a proposal round – where 19 of those community programs invited made their pitches to the Board of Public Works.READ MORE: Chargers Running back Austin Ekeler Gives Back To The Community
Board of Public Works Vice President and Keep Los Angeles Beautiful Chair Aura Garcia said of the awarded grants:
“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for Angelenos. The Beautify LA Grant program is an opportunity to ask community groups to join us in our mission of beautifying and improving our neighborhoods. … Our call to action was met with an exciting response. I look forward to seeing our communities enjoy the completed projects and continuing this program in the future.”
Another grant program, again through Beautify LA, will be re-launched in 2022.
The projects selected include landscaping projects, mural projects, banner projects, cultural plaque projects and community garden construction projects.
The 14 winners are:
- District 2 landscaping project: “Footbridge Square Laurel Canyon/Valleyheart Media,” submitted by Footbridge Square Neighborhood Watch,
- District 3 beautification and landscaping project: “L.A. River Bike Path Along the Headwaters,” submitted by L.A. River Walkers and Watchers,
- District 3 landscaping project: “Valerio Street Pocket Park,” submitted by Reseda Neighborhood Council
- District 4 landscaping project: “Bronson Canyon Traffic Circle,” submitted by The Oaks and Bronson Canyon Improvement Fund,
- District 7 landscaping project: “Let’s Beautify North Hills,” submitted by North Valley Caring Services,
- District 12 park landscaping project: “Porter Ranch Beautification Project,” submitted by Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council,
- District 13 landscaping project and bronze memorial plaque installation: ” L.A. River Stewardship Memorial,” submitted by Atwater Village Neighborhood Council,
- District 15 landscaping project: “Watts Imperial Courts Unity Garden,” submitted by GreenSpacesLA,
- District 5 mural project: “Rosewood Gardens Mural Project,” submitted by Mid-City West Neighborhood Council,
- District 8 mural project: “Chesterfield Square Mural Project,” submitted by Chesterfield Square Community Block Club,
- District 10 artistic banners project: “Washington Transit Corridor Beautification,” submitted by Mid-City Neighborhood Council,
- District 13 cultural plaque project: “Beautify Thai Town,” submitted by Thai Community Development Center,
- District 13 community garden construction project: “OWN Community Garden Shed Construction,” submitted by One World One Nation,
- District 14 community garden project: “Amazing Gardens & Campus Beautification at Delevan Drive Elementary,” submitted by Delevan Drive Elementary School.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)