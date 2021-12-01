SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A regular season high school basketball game turned brawl between crosstown rivals Valencia High School and Saugus High School turned from bad to worse on Monday, when parents joined the commotion on court.
It started as a simple battle for possession, when players from each team jostled for a loose ball. The two players started shoving, before it progressed to punches being thrown. Other players from both teams quickly became involved, before pure chaos broke loose – when parents joined the fray.READ MORE: Mobley Leads No. 20 USC To 93-73 Victory Over Utah
Parents, students and fans from both bleachers streamed onto the court before the disorder could be calmed.
The game was forced to stop with over three minutes left in regulation, resulting in a loss for Valencia, who was already trailing 66-52.READ MORE: Anaheim Ducks Hold Off Vegas Golden Knights For Wild 6-5 Win
Reports of a video of the escapade exist, but for legal reasons, it cannot be posted online.
Multiple parents and even a coach refused to comment on the incident on camera, but their off-camera statements indicated that the incident was extremely unnecessary and disappointing for both sides, especially since the relationship between the two schools has been general docile in the past.
William Hart School District, who’s jurisdiction expands over both schools, issued a statement:
“What happened was not representative of the high standards of the Hart District and will not be tolerated moving forward. Some students, athletes and spectators may be excluded from future District events and activities due to these behaviors.”
An official investigation into the incident has been launched by the school district.