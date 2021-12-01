LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The 29-year-old Lancaster man charged with the murder of his four children and their grandmother made his first court appearance today and will be held until his arraignment in lieu of $10 million bail.

Germarcus Lamar David will be arraigned on Jan. 12 where he will face the charges of five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death. David is accused of shooting and killing his four children, — Namyiah David, 11; Germarcus David Jr., 7; Kaden David, 2; Noah David, 1 — and their 51-year-old grandmother Ericka England. England worked as correctional officers for the California Department Of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 1997.

“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”

The shooting happened on Sunday night in the 3500 block of Granet Lane in the family’s Lancaster home. When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene they found all five victims dead. According to Deputy Tony Moore, each of the victims was shot in the upper body.

According to neighbors, the mother of the children could be heard screaming in the street after the bodies were found.

“That was the thing that I heard,” said Beltran. “The girl was screaming, ‘My babies are gone. They’re all dead. My babies are gone. She kept repeating it.”

David was originally held on $2 million bail.