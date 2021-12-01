LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the case was detected in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.
The variant was detected using genomic sequencing by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco.
According to the CDC, the person was fully vaccinated and has had mild symptoms so far. All the patient’s close contacts have tested negative so far.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to the news on Twitter.
“CA’s large-scale testing and early detection systems have found the Omicron COVID-19 variant in California,” he wrote. “We should assume that it’s in other states as well. There’s no reason to panic–but we should remain vigilant. That means get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask indoors.”
The Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa last week. Although not much is known about its transmissibility or severity, there is concern because it has a high number of mutations.
This has prompted the World Health Organization to designate it a “variant of concern.”
