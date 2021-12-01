REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a second woman injured after a Tesla crashed amid heavy fog in Redondo Beach early Wednesday morning.
The car, carrying two women, collided into a power pole at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Palos Verdes Boulevard.
Officers responded to find the car ablaze, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Sean Freeman.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered minor injuries. No names were released.
It was foggy at the time of the crash, but its unclear if that was a contributing factor, Freeman said.