HESPERIA (CBSLA) — More than a dozen cattle were killed after two big rigs crashed after a collision with a motorcycle that had been abandoned on Highway 395 in Hesperia.

The crash happened Tuesday at about midnight on Highway 395 at Poplar Street. San Bernardino County deputies and firefighters arrived to find two semi-trucks had been involved in a head-on crash.

The investigation determined that a 2012 International semi-truck going south hit a motorcycle that had been abandoned in the southbound lanes, causing the truck to cross into the northbound lanes and hit a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck. The Kenworth, which had been carrying 32 head of cattle, overturned, trapping the driver.

The Kenworth’s driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash and had to be cut out of the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The driver of the International was not injured.

Seven of the cattle that were in the overturned Kenworth died in the crash, while seven more were so severely injured they had to be euthanized at the scene, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials. Eight of the cattle survived the crash and were rescued with the help of several local ranchers. Ten more escaped into the desert, but were soon found and rounded up.

Highway 395 was shut down until at least 4 p.m. for hazmat recovery and crash cleanup. Authorities say they are working to identify the driver who abandoned the motorcycle in the middle of the highway.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Deputy T. Rogoff at the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500.