WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Authorities on Tuesday responded to the shooting death of a male victim at 11900 Leland Ave. in Whittier.
The incident was reported at approximately 8:14 p.m., according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
Police said that the male victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at LACrimestoppers.org