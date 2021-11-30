LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in North Hollywood Monday evening.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired at the 11000 block of Huston Street, near Lankershim Boulevard, at around 7:05 p.m.
Police found the victim, Michael Roskowick, in the driver’s seat of a Ford SUV. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
According to LAPD, Roskowick was parked in the middle of the street, sitting in his seat when the gunman approached and shot him. The suspect fled north on Vineland Avenue. Police set up a perimeter in hopes of apprehending him, but those attempts were unsuccessful.
Police are searching for both a motive and the suspect, who remains at large.
Police described the suspect as a bald, roughly 40-year-old man, who is about 5-feet-11-inches tall and neighboring about 230 pounds.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. Calls made during non-business hours or
on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or
submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.