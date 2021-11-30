CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chatsworth on Tuesday evening on West Lassen Street.
The structure fire, which consumed a mobile home, did not reach any other structures. Initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department had indicated that no one was injured during the fire.
However, the ongoing search revealed at least one body, that of a woman, underneath nearly four feet of debris.
LAFD reported that two occupants may have left the scene prior to the arrival of authorities.
No other structures were damaged at the time, and and investigation is ongoing to determine cause. LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section is on the scene, as is protocol in the case of a fatality.
