UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Even with the threat of fines of up to $5,000, it appears that one of California’s most iconic fast food chain restaurants, In-N-Out Burger, remains defiant as enforcement of the city’s mandate that customers’ proof of vaccination be confirmed for indoor dining goes into effect.

CBSLA’s political reporter Tom Wait visited In-N-Outs across the city Tuesday night and found that it was business as usual, despite the fact that burger chain could face fines.

At no point, during any of the visits to five different locations, was Wait ever asked to show proof of vaccination, not while entering the restaurants, while ordering or even while sitting a table indoors.

When the first vaccine mandates in the state began this fall in the Bay Area, the burger chain refused to comply. It was fined and forced to close all indoor dining rooms.

In October, the company released a statement, reading in part:

“In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in serving all customers who visit us and making all customers feel welcome. We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

It now appears that the SoCal based restaurant chain is prepared to see how far it can go in defying the City of Los Angeles’ mandate, one of the strictest in the country.

At least one customer that spoke to CBSLA agreed with In-N-Out.

“You have the right to eat here or not. It’s their business, not ours. It’s to them,” the customer said.

In-N-Out did not immediately respond to CBSLA’s request for comment.