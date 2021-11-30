JACKSONVILLE, FL (CBSLA) – According to a report from ESPN, former Rams practice squad player, Otis Anderson Jr., was shot and killed at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday evening.

The Rams are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Otis Anderson Jr. Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time. Rest In Peace, Otis. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/riYTep6VLw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 30, 2021

Anderson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, spending time with the team until his release in September.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest report for Anderson’s father, Otis Anderson Sr., who was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The report stated that an argument between Anderson Jr. and Anderson Sr. escalated until Anderson Jr.’s mother, Denise, got involved. According to the report, the two parties separated for a while before meeting again where Anderson Sr. would shoot his son.

Authorities who arrived on the scene found Anderson Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility. Denise Anderson also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds – all of which were considered grazes – and was discharged early Tuesday morning.

Anderson Sr. is being held without bond after appearing in front of a judge. He is not due to appear in court again until December 22.

Rams players reacted to the news on Twitter this morning, among them Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jacob Harris.

Ramsey said: “Rest in Heaven Otis. We gotta do better on this earth smh. Big prayers up.”

Anderson Jr. played his college ball at the University of Central Florida, where he totaled 3,207 yards rushing and receiving with 28 touchdowns.