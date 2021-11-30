LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have non-tendered left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez. He is now a free agent, as the Dodgers did not tender him a contract for the 2022 season.
The move is somewhat of a surprise, as Vasquez was not eligible for arbitration, so the club didn’t need to remove him from their 40-man roster.
He made just two appearances with the Boys in Blue in 2021, allowing no runs over 1.2 innings pitched. He struck out three and walked none.
Vasquez joined the team in 2021 in a swap of minor leaguers with the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Twins got catcher Stevie Berman, who spent the season in between the Twins’ AA and AAA Affiliates.
He’s just 28-years-old, and has some potential due to his high strikeout rate – in AAA in 2021, Vasquez struck out 37.4% of batters.
Vasquez doesn’t have much major league time under his belt; in two seasons with the Twins, he made just 10 total appearances.
This move was first reported by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.