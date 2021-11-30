LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to move more girls and young women out of probation camps and halls.
Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn co-authored the motion calling for the board to act more aggressively by implementing a plan focused on lowering the number of girls and young women imprisoned in county juvenile halls.
As of last week, 346 people were imprisoned in county juvenile halls of camps, only 35 of them were young women or girls. According to Solis, many of these young women and girls are victims of domestic violence sexual, physical, and mental abuse or trafficking.
"On a national scale, young women and girls are disproportionately affected by domestic violence. And as we see on the adult side of incarceration, the setting and environment of camps and halls are not conducive of healing and thriving," Solis said. "By decarcerating this population, in a safe, evidence-based and trauma-informed manner, it will not only keep public safety at the forefront, but also the needs and well-being of the affected youth and their families."
The board asked staff from various county offices including the public defender’s office, probation health and mental health, to devise a plan to evaluate individuals and identify what resources they need if released from detention.