BURBANK (CBSLA) – Authorities with the Burbank Police Department made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident that left two pedestrians injured early Tuesday morning.
Burbank resident Sadeghi Taraneh, 31-years-old, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.
At around 9 a.m., Taraneh was driving eastbound on Palm Avenue when she failed to make a full stop at a stop sign as she was attempting to make a right turn. As a result, she ran into a woman and her baby, who was in a stroller.
Both pedestrians who were struck by Taraneh’s vehicle sustained serious injury and were transported to a nearby medical facility. They are both in stable condition.
Authorities have ruled out drugs, alcohol and speed speed as factors of the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. They urge anyone with information to contact BPD Detective Ryan Murphy at 818-238-3103.
