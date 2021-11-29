GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A swimming champion known as “Mighty Mo” celebrated a milestone not too many of her fellow swimmers can claim – her 100th birthday.
Maurine Kornfeld arrived at the Glendale pool where she still swims nearly every weekday to find a small party complete with a racy cake and a whale-shaped piñata. Her fellow swimmers sang "Happy Birthday" to her from the pool.
“It’s so nice to have young people as friends, and what they’re doing – it’s delightful,” she said.
The swimming sensation says if she had any words of inspiration for anyone, it’s to “just enjoy life.”