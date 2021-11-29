SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — It’s looking like an especially merry holiday season for one lucky person after a ticket purchased at a gas station in Santa Clarita matched all six numbers in this Saturday’s Super Lotto Plus drawing.
California Lottery officials say a ticket sold at Plum Canyon Shell, 19161 Skyline Ranch Road, matched all six numbers – including the Mega number – in Saturday’s drawing. The numbers drawn were 1, 11, 27, 31, and 36, and the Mega number was 22.
The ticket is worth a very merry $38 million. Plum Canyon Shell will receive $190,000 for selling the winning ticket.
That ticket wasn't the only big winner on Saturday night. According to California Lottery officials, a Powerball ticket sold at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento matched five numbers in Sunday night's drawing and is now worth $1.7 million. The winning numbers were 8, 32, 55, 64, 66, and the Power number was 10.
