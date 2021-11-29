LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for striking and killing a bicyclist in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles near Gardena.
The 39-year-old man was riding his bike around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday at Vermont Avenue and Alondra Boulevard when he was hit and died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said.READ MORE: Corey Seager Leaving Dodgers After Agreeing To 10-Year Deal With Rangers
The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
According to police, the man was riding westbound on Alondra Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle traveling northbound on Vermont Avenue. No description was available of the vehicle or driver.READ MORE: Information Wanted In Culver City Armed Robbery
A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps authorities solve a fatal hit and run.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.MORE NEWS: Newsom Appoints Assemblyman Ed Chau As Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)