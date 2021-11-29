LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is leaving Los Angeles after signing a deal with the Texas Rangers Monday afternoon, CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden confirmed.

Seager, 27, will sign a 10-year contract with the team worth $325 million.

The deal comes with a $5 million signing bonus, but is without any opt-out clauses.

Corey Seager has reportedly agreed to a 10-year deal with the @Rangers, per @jonmorosi. pic.twitter.com/lKZ23GXU5d — MLB (@MLB) November 29, 2021

The deal comes after Max Scherzer agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets. The Dodgers are now without two of their most sought-after free agents.

The shortstop has been with the Dodgers since beginning his career. The team drafted him out of high school in 2012 and he debuted in 2015.

Seager’s first full season came in 2016, when he would be awarded the Rookie of the Year Award on the back of a .308/.365/.512 slashline, accompanied by 26 home runs and 72 runs driven in. He finished the season in third-place for the MVP voting, was named to his first All-Star Game and was also awarded the Silver Slugger Award.

He would win his second-consecutive Silver Slugger and All-Star appearance in 2017.

A vital piece of the Dodgers’ lineup for the better part of the last decade, Seager was at the center of multiple postseason runs by the Boys in Blue, most notably 2020 when he was named the National League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP, putting up godly numbers over those two series – hitting .347 with seven homers, 16 RBIs and an outstanding 1.255 OPS.

Seager is the second part of a monstrous signing period for the Rangers, who also signed All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien for seven years and $175 million, starting pitcher Jon Gray for four years and $56 million and outfielder Kole Calhoun for one year and $5.2 million – all on Sunday.

Other notable Dodgers who hit the free agency market this offseason still include starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, relief pitchers Joe Kelly, Corey Knebel and Kenley Jansen and utility man Chris Taylor.

Seager’s older brother, Kyle, is also a free agent this offseason after ending an 11-year run with the Seattle Mariners.