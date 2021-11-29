WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Reports indicate that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a home raid on entertainer Marilyn Manson on Monday.

The raid comes as part of an investigation into a series of sexual assault allegations that have been filed against the singer. Detectives with LASD executed a search warrant and took a wide array of potential evidence. According to the report, part of the evidence removed was a series of hard drives.

Manson, 52-years-old, who’s real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was not home at the time of the search.

Authorities have not revealed any information as the investigation is ongoing. However, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department did confirm the warrant was served on Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood.

A former assistant of Manson revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, that the singer has a soundproofed room where he would lock “bad girls.”

Manson’s career is littered with legal issues going back to as early as 1996. Most recently his name has been connected to this series of sexual assault allegations, beginning in late 2020 – when several former partners of Manson’s began to discuss abuse they faced while with the performer.

LASD confirmed that they were looking into the allegations in February of 2021.

In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of emotional, sexual and physical abuse throughout their relationship that lasted from 2007 to 2010.

He was sued by actress Esme Bianco in April for sexual assault and battery incidents that occurred during their relationship in 2011. Bianco also alleged that she was repeatedly denied both sleep and food.

Thus far, at least 16 former partners have made accusations of abuse faced at the hands and mouth of Manson. Four have filed civil lawsuits – Bianco, an anonymous ex-girlfriend, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and former-Manson employee Ashley Walters.

In response to the allegations, Manson has been removed by his former label, Loma Vista Recordings and his talent agency, Creative Artists. He was also dropped by his agent of more than 25 years, Tony Ciulla.

Manson has repeatedly denied all allegations both on social media and in court proceedings, which took place in June 2021.

A motion to dismiss the Bianco case was filed by Manson’s legal team in October 2021, which was promptly denied by Federal Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha.

Thus far, Manson has yet to be charged in relation to any of the allegations.