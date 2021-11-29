ORANGE (CBSLA) – Authorities on Sunday arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Orange.
Joseph Andrew Ruelas, 21-years-old, was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder.
A little after midnight on Sunday morning, Orange Police responded to calls of a disturbance, where they found 39-year-old Anaheim-native Michael Tovar suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Ruelas was arrested at around 4 p.m. on Sunday and is being held on a $1 million bail.
Authorities disclosed that the two were acquaintances of some sort, but were unsure of the true nature of the relationship.
An investigation has been launched as detectives work to determine motive in the incident.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)