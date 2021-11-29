LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Twelve people were displaced, but no one was hurt, when a fire broke out at an apartment building in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The blaze was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of East 33rd Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded and battled the flames.
LAFD official on scene told CBSLA that there 12 people living in the building, which contained three units. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the building were unknown.