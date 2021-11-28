CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Roseview Avenue Sunday, near the intersection of Cypress and Roseview Avenues.
The call came in at around 11:47 a.m. and an approximately 40-year-old male victim was discovered at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department Northeast Division said the victim was transported to County USC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police also said witnesses described the suspect, who was still at-large, as a male in his 70's who was walking with a cane.