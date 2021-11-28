LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities issued a Silver Alert Sunday for local artist Billy Bengston who was last at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday near the 100 block of Mildred Street in Los Angeles.
The 87-year-old suffers from a moderate case of dementia, according to LAPD’s alert.READ MORE: Racehorse Dies At Santa Anita Park, 20th Such Incident This Year
Bengston is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was reportedly wearing orange pants, a fedora and an unknown shirt.READ MORE: Flyers Containing Hate Speech Related To Jewish People Distributed To Beverly Hills Homes
He is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Rav4 with the license plate 8CMJ844 and a large black decal on the hood of the vehicle.
Bengston, who lives and works in Venice, is a contemporary American artist whose work is housed in the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the Los Angeles County Museum, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago among others.MORE NEWS: Hollywood Christmas Parade Returns Sunday After Year Off Due To COVID-19
Officials are urging anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts or might have seen him to call the LAPD Pacific Division at 310-482-6334.
LAPD News: Silver Alert pic.twitter.com/nmCkUlHyrN
— LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) November 29, 2021