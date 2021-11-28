You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday – but did you know that there is a day dedicated to supporting the arts?

We learn about Artists Sunday, started by Chris Sherman. A day to encourage shopping and support of local art. We meet Southern California Artists Phoebe Barnum and Lowell Nickel and learn from Linda Grimes of the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District why the neighborhood is such an inspiration to Barnum and Nickel and so many other artists.

Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday is a nationwide art-shopping event held the Sunday after Thanksgiving with more than 4,500 members. Participants include 500+ local communities, including arts agencies, cities, counties, state agencies, chambers of commerce, and organizations and 4,000+ individual artists.

Their mission is to encourage shopping with favorite local artists, creators and makers during the holiday season. Artists Sunday takes place the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Think of it like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for the arts.

San Pedro Waterfront Arts District

In San Pedro, the arts and the waterfront are primary resources of the revitalization of the area and provide physical, social, cultural and economic benefits to strengthen and sustain the community. Over time, many artists and arts and cultural organizations have found a home in San Pedro and have become vital to the Community. The Downtown District is home to over 30 studios and galleries, many unique/non-chain restaurants and at least a dozen world class artists who own property in and around San Pedro.

Phoebe Barnum

Phoebe Barnum was born in New York and raised in Los Angeles. She earned both her under graduate and graduate degrees at the University of Long Beach with a major in Drawing and Painting and minor in Ceramics. She worked extensively in the field of Graphic Design with an emphasis on periodicals and advertising. Throughout her graphic career Phoebe has continued to work on her drawing and ceramics and more recently jewelry, all of which have gone through numerous iterations based in the organic and symbolism drawn from nature and imagery from Native Peoples. Phoebe’s current work explores the play of light and shadow describing shape through mark making and subtle use of color. Over time the work has become more abstract and in the case of ceramics, more sculptural. Ceramics utilizes the subtle colors of the clay body, slips, stains and mark making on the surface, which blurs the line between drawing and painting.

Lowell Nickel

Lowell Nickel is an experienced visual artist with a demonstrated history of working in the fine art industry. Skilled in Environmental Awareness, Art History, Curating, Fine Art, and Public Art. Strong education professional with a MFA focused in Master of Fine Arts, Painting & Drawing, Mixed media / installation from California State University-Long Beach.

• Buy Local Art: Art Walks and Craft Fairs in December

• San Pedro Art Walk – First Thursday of each month

• DTLA Art Walk – 2nd Thursday of each month

• Holiday Craft Fair, Chatswotrh 12/4 & 12/5

• Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace, Los Angeles 12/4

• Harvest Festival Craft Show, Ontario 12/3

• Holiday Makers Market, Morrpark 12/4

• Arts and Crafts Show, Huntington Beach 12/4

• SoCal Etsy Guild Market, Northridge 12/17

• Handmade Market, Los Angeles 12/12

• Artistan Marketplace, Newport Beach 12/5