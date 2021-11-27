LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead No. 2 UCLA over UNLV 73-51 on Saturday.

The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3-point range.

The Bruins outrebounded UNLV 47-27 for the game.

The Rebels scored the first two points of the game, but the Bruins went on a 14-0 run and never trailed again. UNLV cut the lead to 22-19 before UCLA led 37-22 at halftime.

UNLV was down by 9 points with 14:43 left in the second half, but the Bruins countered with a 12-0 run and grew the lead to as many as 22.

This was the finale of a three-game Las Vegas stay. The Bruins are now 7-0 against UNLV; they beat the Rebels in Los Angeles two years ago by 17 points. The Bruins start Pac-12 conference play in their next two games before four more non-conference contests.

The Rebels faced their biggest test of the season in UCLA, but they’d already played two other Power 5 conference teams — losing to No. 20 Michigan, but beating California. The Rebels next leave town for the first time this season, traveling to SMU and then San Francisco.

The Rebels retired Freddie Banks’ No. 13 to the rafters at halftime. Banks played from 1983-87, including UNLV´s Final Four team that lost to Indiana in the semifinals. Banks had 38 points, including 10 3-pointers, in that game, and averaged 19.5 points that season.

