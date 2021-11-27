LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was a hit-and-run.READ MORE: Angels To Hire Phil Nevin As Third Base Coach
The collision was reported about 7:35 p.m. in 2100 block of Venice Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities released additional information on Saturday afternoon, revealing that Kevin Calderon, 23-years-old, was the victim.
The LAPD also announced that they are seeking information on the driver of a dark-colored four door BMW in connection with the incident. The vehicle was last seen going East on Venice Boulevard.