LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – Four suspects that police believe might be involved in the flash mob robbery at Home Depot in the Lakewood Center Mall are in custody Saturday.
Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call regarding several vehicles driving with no license plates near Beverly Drive and Dayton Way just after 9 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Jeff Newman of the Beverly Hills Police Department said.
Officers made a traffic stop on one of them and soon took the suspects into custody.
"We're currently working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to see if there is a link to the Lakewood Home Depot incident or any other crimes that have been committed," Newman said.
Approximately eight males entered the store at 7:46 p.m. Friday, walked directly to the tool isle and stole various sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Store employees said a group of up to 20 males from 15 to 20 years old pulled up to the store in up to 10 cars, put on ski masks and began stealing sledgehammers and crowbars.
The group possibly entered a red Mercedes-Benz with severe damage to the front and fled, Meza said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station at 562-623-3500. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.