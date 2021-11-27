LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A citywide tactical alert has been lifted through the majority of the city Saturday following a “smash-and-grab” robbery at a high-end store in the Melrose area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LAPD defines a tactical alert as enabling all available officers to respond to a criminal incident if necessary.
Friday around 8:20 p.m., a large group rushed into a clothing store in Beverly Grove and stole several items.
The robbery happened in the 8400 block of Melrose Avenue at a Bottega Veneta store location, which sells high-end items.
It appears pepper spray was used during the crime. It’s unclear how the group was able to enter the store and if any arrests were made.
Six smash-and-grab robberies took place in the Fairfax District, Beverly Grove and Hancock Park on Black Friday.
This was among the latest in a series of so-called flash mob-style robberies in the Los Angeles area during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.