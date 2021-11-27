PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A professional pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds gave out thousands of baseball cleats to kids Saturday in the San Fernando Valley.
Hunter Greene, a local pitching standout from Notre Dame High School who went on to be a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, said he wanted to do something special for the community during the holidays.
"I'm doing this because I have the platform to be able to give back," said Greene.
About 3,000 pairs of cleats were given away to students, each valued at about $100 a pair.
"Just the fact that Hunter Greene is giving out free shoes giving back to the community, it just makes me want to do the same thing eventually," said Jackson Lyons, a high school baseball player.
A local nonprofit provided the cleats and the Los Angeles Police Department was there to help give them out.