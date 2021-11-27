ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are set to hire Phil Nevin as their third base coach heading into the 2022 season.

Nevin most recently held the same position with the New York Yankees from 2018 to 2021. He was dismissed from that role on October 14.

Reports also indicate that the Angels have made movement in regards to a first base coach in Wayne Kirby, who currently acts in the same role for the San Diego Padres.

Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as 3B coach and are talking to Wayne Kirby about 1B, sources tell @TheAthletic. Nevin spent past four seasons with Yankees. Kirby spent past two with Padres and eight before that with Orioles. First to report LAA interest in Nevin: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

He spent 12 years playing in the MLB and over that time he sported a .270 batting average with 208 home runs and 734 runs batted in. Nevin played third base, first base, outfield and catcher during his career. He was an All-Star in 2001, when he played for the Padres.

Nevin also played for the Angels in 1998, one of the seven teams he played for as a major leaguer.

Nevin hails from Fullerton, where he also played his college baseball, leading Cal State Fullerton to two College World Series appearances. In his time as a Titan, he was named as the College Baseball Player of the Year by both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. He was also awarded the College World Series Outstanding Player Award and the Golden Spikes Award, traditionally given to the best amateur baseball player in the nation.

Before his commitment to CSUF, Nevin was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 1989 MLB Draft, which he turned down to play college baseball.

Following his MLB career, Nevin began coaching. He was hired as manager of the Eerie Seawolves, AA-Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers in 2010. He was promoted to manager of the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Affiliate of the Tigers) just one year later. Nevin moved organizations in 2014, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks as head coach of their AAA-Affiliate, the Reno Aces.

Nevin was hired as the third base coach of the San Francisco Giants in 2017, where he would spend just one year before being hired by the New York Yankees in the same role.

He now joins a coaching staff led by Joe Maddon, currently in his third season with the Angels. Maddon was also a member of the Angels’ coaching staff from 1994 to 2005 – notably during 1998 when Nevin was on the team’s roster.

Kirby, on the other hand, is currently listed as the first base coach of the Padres. He has held that position since 2020.

He spent eight years as a big leaguer, where he hit .252 with 14 home runs and 119 runs batted in. Kirby was drafted by the Dodgers in 1983, but wouldn’t play for them until 1996 after a stint with the Cleveland Indians following free agency in 1990.

He spent two years in Los Angeles and ultimately retired from playing in 1998.

Prior to his time in San Diego, Kirby was the first base coach for the Baltimore Orioles from 2011 to 2019