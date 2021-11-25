LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of residents in Southern California continue to sit in the dark as part of the planned outages by their electricity provider.

“I don’t know…there’s a time frame here,” said Dee Meichelbock “If we’re going to wake up in the morning up with electricity. I have no idea.”

More than 75,000 Southern California Edison customers lost power during Thanksgiving Day, many of whom are still without power several hours after the outage. Some have had their power shut off for nearly 24 hours.

“Thankfully we hooked up the generator and we’re good because last Thanksgiving it was off too and we didn’t have a generator last thanksgiving,” said Thousand Oaks resident Melissa Brown.

The outage has affected the livelihood of Brown’s husband Matt, who is a private chef.

“I cook professionally, privately so I have refrigerators in the garage, so I have to have that for backup in case anything happens, their food needs to be safe and sound,” said Matt

These planned outages are part of SoCal Edison’s measures to prevent electrical equipment from sparking a wildfire. According to SoCal Edison, it typically takes between three to eight hours for power to come back on once conditions improve.

“It’s very frustrating, especially getting a text saying it might not come on until Saturday,” said Melissa.