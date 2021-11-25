LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The City of Inglewood hosted its 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway with members of the Chargers, the Rams and a special appearance from rapper Snoop Dogg. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. also showed up to Tuesday’s event, held at SoFi Stadium.

“[We’re] just giving back to the community anyway possible,” said Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. “There’s no rivalry when we’re helping out families and doing it for the community.”

The players joined over 200 volunteers in the parking lot at SoFi Stadium to distribute frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other Thanksgiving necessities to 2,500 local families.

“It brings a lot of joy to my heart because clearly I feel like they are in a position where they needed it,” said Rams free safety Terrell Burgess. “Anything we can do to impact them and make somebody else smile is a great thing.”

This is the second year that the event has been hosted at SoFi Stadium.

“This is something that we’ve been doing for a long time, to establish our relationship in the community, to make sure that everybody has a meal and everybody has something to look forward to for Thanksgiving,” said Snoop Dogg. “We want people to be thankful that we have the opportunity to give back. This is what we look forward to doing every year.