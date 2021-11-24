LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are responding to a possible smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstroms store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park.
Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom's location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses according to the LAPD.
There were no broken windows because the store was still open. LAPD is still investigating on the scene.
The suspects sprayed a security guard with an unknown chemical. The police did not say whether or not it was pepper spray.
The suspects got away in a Ford Mustang. The security guard is okay and was treated at the scene. LAPD said they had extra patrols at the mall but the suspects picked a moment where there were no cops around.
This is part of an emerging trend over the last couple of weeks involving smash-and-grab robberies at Nordstroms store locations across Southern California. Just a couple of days ago, a large crowd of looters broke into a Nordstroms store at The Grove, a crime that was linked to another burglary in South Los Angeles just an hour prior.