STANTON (CBSLA) — A possibly armed man is believed to be hiding Wednesday in a Stanton neighborhood, which has been locked down.
Authorities say a man with a gun ran into a home 12100 block of Leafwood before 10:30 a.m. The man does not live in the home, and it’s unclear if he knows anyone who lives there.
SWAT has been called out to #Stanton as a search continues for a man possibly armed and hiding in the neighborhood. The general area is Briarwood and Chapman @cbsla #cbsla #swat pic.twitter.com/8enHj5MOii
— michele gile (@michelegiletv) November 24, 2021
The area of Briarwood and Chapman has been closed to traffic, and drivers were told to avoid the area if possible.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.