By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA) — A possibly armed man is believed to be hiding Wednesday in a Stanton neighborhood, which has been locked down.

Authorities say a man with a gun ran into a home 12100 block of Leafwood before 10:30 a.m. The man does not live in the home, and it’s unclear if he knows anyone who lives there.

The area of Briarwood and Chapman has been closed to traffic, and drivers were told to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.