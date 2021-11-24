MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night.
The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue.
Three people died on scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. Their names were not immediately released.
Another three were rushed to local hospitals. One of those patients was in critical condition and two were in serious condition, police said.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear. Speed may have been a factor, police said.